A 16-year-old boy died after he crashed his car on the Belt Parkway June 18.

Arkansas resident Mohammed Ayth Alkotait was driving east near exit 5 with four passengers at 2:05 a.m. when he lost control of his Honda, crashed into a Kia and then struck a Hyundai sedan, cops said. He was ejected from the car when it rolled off the highway.

Alkotait died at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. His passengers and the drivers of the other cars were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.