Con Ed cuts power 8 percent during repairs

Con Edison has reduced voltage by 8 percent in several neighborhoods so it can maintain service during equipment repairs.

The change began July 25 and affects 112,400 customers in Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Kensington and Windsor Terrace.

The company didn’t say how long the work will take.

Customers in those areas should avoid using energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves and should limit their air-conditioning usage, the company said.

The voltage reduction also affects Bay Ridge, Fort Hamilton, Gowanus, Park Slope and Sunset Park.

For more information, visit conEd.com/reportoutage or call 1-800-75-CONED.