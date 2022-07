Police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man to death in an apartment building at 325 76th St. July 11.

Sean Cregg was found in a hallway with stab wounds in his back at 8:30 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania resident Jaymir Brasby was arrested at the scene and taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with cuts on his hands. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.