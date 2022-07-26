Cops seek suspect in subway baton beating

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly beat a passenger on the N train in the Fort Hamilton Parkway station July 20.

The suspect spit on the 41-year-old male victim and hit him with an expandable baton just after 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

The victim, who filmed the suspect with his phone, was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.