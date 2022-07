Five people were shot on the Riegelmann Boardwalk near West 21st Street July 10.

A large pop-up party was in progress when someone opened fire at around 2 a.m., according to ABC News.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and is in critical but stable condition.

Two women, ages 26 and 27, and a 19-year-old man were shot in the leg, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the chin. All are in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC