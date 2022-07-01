Frontus, Mitaynes win primaries

Incumbent Assemblymembers Mathylde Frontus and Marcela Mitaynes won easily in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries.

Frontus got about 65 percent of the vote against District Leader Dionne L. Brown-Jordan in the 46th A.D., which includes Coney Island and Sea Gate along with parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend.

Frontus will face Republican Alec Brook-Krasny in November. Brook-Krasny represented the 46th A.D. as a Democrat from 2007 to 2015.

Mitaynes won more than 80 percent of the vote against Erik Frankel in the 51st A.D., which

includes Red Hook, Sunset Park and northern Bay Ridge.