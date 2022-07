Talk about a “steak”-out.

Cops arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly robbed Key Food on Third Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway July 1.

Marc Feliciano walked into the market at around 5:30 p.m., took $95 worth of steaks and left without paying, cops said.

Officers arrested Feliciano near the store. He was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.