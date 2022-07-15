NJ Housewives raise money for Maimonides

On June 29, with the Cyclones on the road, Maimonides Park was the site of the third installment of the Battle for Brooklyn softball game, which raises money for Maimonides Medical Center’s cancer treatment center.

Radio personality Joe Causi emceed the event as President and CEO Ken Gibbs’ Heathcare Heroes took on Dolores Cantania’s Real Housewives of New Jersey All Stars.

An enthusiastic crowd of 3,464 cheered for the TV personalities and their families as Tom Cardona, the Cyclones’ partnership development director, umpired a spirited game. Led by Maimonides COO Mike Antoniades and telecommunications director Joseph Dileo, the Heroes took an early 8-2 lead, which the All Stars overcame for a 20-16 victory.

By game’s end, $103,000 was raised by the charity event Cantania founded in 2019 after she was successfully treated at Maimonides.