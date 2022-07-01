On the Avenue: Summer Stroll on 3rd returns Friday, July 8!

Let’s stroll again, like we did last summer!

The 2022 Summer Stroll on 3rd program officially kicks off “on the avenue” Friday, July 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. Part of the 2022 “Open Streets” initiative coming to Bay Ridge through the efforts of Councilmember Justin Brannan, the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID and the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., the July 8 event will take place from 68th Street through 83rd Street.

The Stroll program returns to that end of the avenue Aug. 5. The event takes place on July 22 and Aug. 19 from 83rd Street through Marine Avenue.

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage, 8114 Third Ave., said he is excited to welcome thousands of guests to the avenue this summer.

“We look forward to you being out on the street with your friends and neighbors to support our merchants,” he said.

The annual program — a Bay Ridge tradition since 2012 — features plenty of outdoor dining, live music, special promotions, children’s rides and family-friendly attractions, and it draws visitors from throughout Brooklyn.

Families enjoy dining al fresco at Vesuvio’s Restaurant during a recent Summer Stroll on 3rd event.

“To put this together requires many hands,” Texeira said. “We are grateful for the help of our existing board and our Stroll Coordinator David Annarummo from Bliss Entertainment.”

Annarummo, who serves as president of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee, has years of event planning experience and is looking forward to adding some unique attractions to the avenue this year.

“As Summer Stroll coordinator, I am excited to be able to expand upon this program’s mission of transforming Third Avenue in Bay Ridge into a pedestrian mall — no cars allowed — for four Friday nights in July and August,” he said. “As always, thousands of people will be in attendance, providing an immediate boost to participating businesses of all kinds. I am so genuinely excited to help bring Bay Ridge the biggest and best edition of Summer Stroll on 3rd yet!”

A happy couple dances in the street.

Annarummo told us to look out for special selfie stations featuring unique sets and backdrops at several key locations. Should you stroll into one of these interactive sets, be sure to share your photos on social media using #SummerStrollon3rd and tag the official event channels: @summerstrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

“Come be a part of this exciting event. Shop, dine and stroll Bay Ridge’s historic Third Avenue and always remember to ‘Think Third,’” Annarummo said. “I look forward to seeing you all on the avenue!”