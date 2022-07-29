Police Beat: Man breaks in despite protection order; Car thieves plague Dyker and Bay Ridge

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NO SAFETY

A man broke into a 31-year-old woman’s apartment on 17th Avenue and 78th Street at 10:55 p.m. on July 20. He took her phone when she tried to call 911. Cops said the woman has an order of protection against him.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Four males attacked a 14-year-old boy and stole his phone on 86th and Bay 23rd streets just before 3 p.m. on July 19.

NOT TOO GRAND

Two crooks stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from Target on Shore Parkway at around 12:40 p.m. on July 22.

POWER PLAY

A man stole two generators from BJ’S Wholesale Warehouse on Shore Parkway at around 1 p.m. on July 20.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief stole an unlocked car on Third Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway at around 6 p.m. on July 22.

TAKE YOUR VALUABLES

A crook stole $3,800 from a car on 11th Avenue and 66th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on July 22.

GRAB BAG

A crook stole a wallet containing $1,617 from a woman’s bag in a grocery on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 67th Street at 2 p.m. on July 21. The thief also tried to use her debit card.

A NICE MORNING DRIVE

A thief stole a car on 10th Avenue and 65th Street at 9:30 a.m. on July 22.