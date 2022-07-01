Police Beat: Woman kicked in belly on 23rd Avenue; Man knifes neighbor on 78th Street

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GUTLESS GOON

A man kicked a 44-year-old woman in the stomach, threatened to hit her with a tool and stole her wallet on Benson and 23rd avenues at 10:30 a.m. on June 21. The wallet held $640.

TENANT TERROR

A 45-year-old man told cops his neighbor stabbed him with a knife in an apartment building on 20th Avenue and 78th Street at 3 a.m. on June 25.

A RIDE TO JAIL

Cops arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly stole a truck on Cropsey and 25th avenues at 4:30 a.m. on June 23. The suspect threatened to kill the 64-year-old owner outside the truck before getting in and driving away, cops said.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WHAT A TOOL

A crook broke into a basement on Fourth Avenue and 78th Street and stole $3,000 worth of tools at 6:47 p.m. on June 27.

LOST AND FOUND

A man and a woman stole a 70-year-old man’s gold chain on Bay Ridge and Eighth avenues at 4:50 p.m. on June 26. Cops said the pair drove up to the victim and asked for directions.

NOT TOO GRAND

A thief stole a 51-year-old woman’s purse while she was loading groceries into her car on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street at 6:44 p.m. on June 25. The purse held $1,900.