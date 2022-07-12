Shore Road concerts provide soundtrack of summer

This should be music to your ears: Free concerts are back this summer on Shore Road and 79th Street.

Performers include Head Over Heels on July 12; Radio Daze on July 19; Red Pants Band (for kids and families) on July 23; Rhapsody Players on July 26; the New York Exceptions on Aug. 2; River of Dreams on Aug. 9; Second Coming and Back To The Fillmore on Aug. 16; Sha-Doobie on Aug. 23; and the Canny Brothers on Aug. 30.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In case of rain, concerts will take place the following day, except the Red Pants Band show, which will be held July 30.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes is hosting the concerts in coordination with Assemblymember Peter Abbate, Councilmember Justin Brannan, NIA Brooklyn and Investors Bank.

“There’s no better way to spend a warm summer night than at one of our concerts in the park,” Gounardes said.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NIABrooklyn.