Top-notch local lawyers rule airwaves

Bay Ridge is the hometown of two prominent lawyers who not only know their way around the courts and their law offices but have mastered the gift of gab over the city’s airwaves.

Mike Connors is heard Saturdays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 6 p.m. on AM 970 (The Answer) and Saturdays from 8 to 9 a.m. on WMCA 570 AM. The program is called “Ask the Lawyer.”

Arthur Aidala’s show, “The Power Hour,” is heard Monday to Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. on AM 970. Aidala was a senior assistant DA and president of the Brooklyn Bar Association. He is the managing partner of Aidala, Bertuna and Kamins and has more than 25 years’ experience in criminal law.

Connors, who heads the law firm of Connors and Sullivan, is an Army veteran and judge advocate for the Catholic War Veterans of New York. With offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, his firm handles estate planning, trusts, tax and elder law. While you can gain a wealth of legal advice from his radio programs, he also includes segments on history and local events.

* * *

Hearty congratulations to our good friend Deacon Kevin McCormack, also a former radio personality. He and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik co-hosted 77 WABC’s “Religion on the Line” from 2006 to 2018. On July 1, he started his new job as the superintendent of schools for the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, which also includes schools in Queens. He was the principal of Xaverian H.S. for the past 15 years and was recently appointed to the board of directors of the Catholic credit union Oceanside Financial on Long Island.