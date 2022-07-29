Woman sexually assaulted at home

Three men forced a 47-year-old woman into her apartment and one of them sexually assaulted her July 18, cops said.

The woman was in the hallway of her building on Avenue P and Ocean Parkway at 8:45 p.m. when the men forced her inside at gunpoint, according to cops.

The men also stole money, jewelry and electronics.

