BJ’s shooting suspect charged with murder

The man who allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Dereck Chen in the parking garage of BJ’s Wholesale Club Aug. 4 is facing a slew of charges.

Edino Tzul, 18, was charged with murder, six counts of robbery, four counts of criminal use of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Chen and three friends were in an elevator on the third floor at 10:15 p.m. when Tzul allegedly tried to steal their backpacks, according to the Daily News. When Chen tried to stop him, Tzul allegedly shot him multiple times.

Chen’s friends called 911 and cops arrested Tzul a short time later.

Chen died at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.