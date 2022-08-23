Brooklyn College ranks high in value, aid by Princeton Review

From brooklyneagle.com

For the 21st straight year, Brooklyn College was named to The Princeton Review’s “Best 388 Colleges for 2023” on August 17.

In the rankings portion of the new book, Brooklyn College ranked No. 39 on the list of “Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Public Schools)” and No. 12 on the list of “Top 20 Best Schools for Financial Aid (Public Schools).”

“Brooklyn College continues to offer an excellent education, and we are proud to lead in diversity, value, and socioeconomic mobility,” said Brooklyn College President Michelle J. Anderson.

The Princeton Review—one of the nation’s leading education services companies — surveys students attending the 388 schools in its flagship college guide. Its 85-question survey asks students to rate their professors, administrators, school services, and other aspects of life at their colleges and to report on their campus and community experiences.

Surveys of 160,000 students (about 400 per college on aver- age) were tallied for the rankings lists for 2023. The surveys were conducted in 2021-22 and/or the previous two academic years. In- formation on the survey process and methodology for the ranking lists is on The Princeton Review’s website.

In May, Brooklyn College, part of the City University of New York, was also again named a Best Value College by The Princeton Review.

These rankings included both public and private colleges that have earned the education services company’s highest ROI (Return on Investment) rating — a score the company tallies using more than 40 data points, analyzing academic offerings, cost/financial aid, career placement services, graduation rates, and student debt as well as alumni salary levels and job satis- faction, among other criteria.

“Since 1992, when we debuted our multiple ranking lists as an alternative to a single academics-only mega list, our mission has been to give students a more useful resource to find the best college for them,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review.

Franek, who is lead author of “The Best 388 Colleges,” added, “Our selection of the colleges in this book is based on our opinion of their academic offerings. We recommend each one as an academically outstanding choice for an applicant. Our ranking lists, however, are not based on our opinions of the colleges. They’re entirely based on what the schools’ own students have told us about their experiences at them.”

In 2002, many observers were surprised when The Princeton Review named Brooklyn College, with its seven Georgian-style buildings, as the most beautiful college campus in the U.S.

In 2012, the Eagle ran an article noting that the publication had rated Brooklyn College as the seventh-highest “stone-cold-sober school” among all the colleges rated that year. A spokesperson for the college that year noted that many Brooklyn College students are working part- time and going to school part-time, and also have family responsibilities.