Cops hunt suspects in New Utrecht Avenue assault

Police are looking for two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 34-year-old man in Bensonhurst July 10.

The victim was outside a pizzeria on New Utrecht Avenue and 72nd Street at 4:25 a.m. when one of the suspects punched him in the face, cops said. The crooks then stole the man’s chain, cellphone and wallet.

The suspects are in their 20s and have light complexions. One was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and the other was wearing a dark baseball cap, green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.