Cops arrested a man suspected of damaging storefronts and cars in Bay Ridge Aug. 9.

Salah Elnaggar, 60, allegedly smashed several store windows with a hammer on Third Avenue near 68th Street at around 4:30 p.m. He also slashed tires on several cars, including a marked NYPD vehicle, cops said.

Elnaggar was arrested nearby and charged with several counts of criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.