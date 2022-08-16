Driver crashes into parked car on 82nd Street

A driver crashed into a parked car in Bay Ridge late last month.
Cops said a 64-year-old woman parked her car on 82nd Street near Third Avenue July 26 and noticed the damage when she returned July 29.
The investigation is ongoing.
