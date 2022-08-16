Driver crashes into parked car on 82nd Street

By

A driver hit a parked car on 82nd Street near Third Avenue in late July. Image via Google Maps

A driver crashed into a parked car in Bay Ridge late last month.

Cops said a 64-year-old woman parked her car on 82nd Street near Third Avenue July 26 and noticed the damage when she returned July 29.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles