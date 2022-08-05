On the Avenue: Crowds enjoy food, shopping, entertainment at #FunonFifth!

What do Olympic sports, sword swallowing and live music all have in common? They were highlights of this past Friday evening’s #FunonFifth event in Bay Ridge!

Members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID — including Executive Director Amanda Zenteno — welcomed thousands of families for the first of several #FunonFifth events taking place “on the avenue” throughout the summer and into the fall. The event featured live music and entertainment throughout the pedestrian plaza that was created between 72nd Street and 85th Street.

Youngsters enjoyed learning the art of curling — just like in the Olympics!

Outside popular eateries, bands like The Rigbees and Lords of the Fjords performed for patrons who enjoyed food and beverages al fresco. As families made their way down the street, many stopped and gathered to enjoy notable attractions like the Brooklyn Curling Center, which had a mini Olympic-style curling surface set up for kids and adults to try their luck. Further down, professional sideshow entertainer Adam Realman dazzled a large crowd of onlookers by swallowing a sword. Rides and games were set up along the avenue, and there was a strong art presence as well.

Professional sideshow entertainer Adam Realman swallowed a real sword to the delight of the crowd.

Event organizer Chip Cafiero told us the event went exceptionally well.

“We had a really nice night,” he said. “There were plenty of things to do and sights to see, plus the bands drew great crowds at each location. It gave families a chance to get out of the house and enjoy all that Fifth Avenue has to offer.”

Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno (left) greets #FunonFifth organizer Chip Cafiero at the event.

The #FunonFifth event is part of the 2022 “Open Streets” initiative brought to Bay Ridge through the efforts of the BID, along with Councilmember Justin Brannan and the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. The next installment is scheduled to take place September 30.

* * *

Speaking of installments, the next edition of the Summer Stroll on 3rd takes place tonight “on the avenue” from 68th Street to 83rd Street. This week’s event is set to focus on family fun, with selfie stations set up throughout the span of blocks closed to vehicular traffic.

Be sure to “show your stroll” by posting photos to social media and using the hashtag #SummerStrollon3rd! One lucky poster will win a prize for their photo, organizers said.

Remember: All photos must be posted publicly so they can be seen by the judges, or shared with the official Summer Stroll on 3rd channels — @summerstrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

Happy posting, everyone!