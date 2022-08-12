On the Avenue: Summer still going strong at latest ‘Stroll’ on Third Avenue!

How do you add a new dimension to something that is already tremendously successful? How about incorporating a live performance by talented dancers from Dimensions in Dance!

The Aug. 5 edition of the Summer Stroll on 3rd took place “on the avenue” from 68th Street to 83rd Street and featured a curbside performance outside the popular dance studio at 7603 Third Ave. Talented students of all ages performed contemporary routines to popular music as well as classic Broadway numbers like “Cabaret” to the delight of a large crowd of onlookers, family members and supporters.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association Inc. President Dan Texeira greeted strollers and special guests throughout the evening.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. President Dan Texeira was there to greet visitors and special guests throughout the evening. He told us he was pleased with both the atmosphere and the turnout.

Submissions are still being accepted for the event’s “show your stroll” contest that will see one lucky attendee receive a prize. To enter, simply post a photo from the Aug. 5 (and/or the upcoming Aug. 19) event to social media using the hashtag #SummerStrollon3rd.

Remember: All photos must be posted publicly so they can be seen by the judges, or shared with the official Summer Stroll on 3rd channels — @summerstrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

Stay tuned to those channels for highlights from the 2022 Summer Stroll season as well as up-to-the-minute news and information pertaining to the Aug. 19 event, which returns to Third Avenue from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue.

Dimensions in Dance dancers performed “Cabaret” for a large crowd of onlookers and supporters.