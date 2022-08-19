On the Avenue: Sun setting on Summer Stroll, but eyes turn toward festival

The sun may be setting on summer, but that just means autumn’s biggest events are on the horizon!

As thousands of revelers prepare to gather “on the avenue” one final time to enjoy the 2022 Summer Stroll on 3rd, taking place tonight along Third Avenue from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue, plans are already being made to ensure that the upcoming 49th Annual Third Avenue Festival on Oct. 2 is the biggest and best installment yet.

Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage reflected upon another successful slate of strolls.

“As the 2022 Summer Stroll on 3rd program draws to a close, the Merchants of Third Avenue would like to thank everyone who came out to support the great restaurants and shops along the avenue, as well as our many sponsors, businesses and civic organizations who set up tables throughout the span of ‘open streets’ each week to meet members of the community and build relationships that help to make Bay Ridge so special,” Texeira said. “Thank you also to our coordinator, David Annarummo of Bliss Entertainment, for taking on this event and producing such an exciting and fun series of nights out for the whole family this summer!”

Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero (left) congratulates Summer Stroll on 3rd Coordinator David Annarummo on a successful event.

Submissions are still being accepted for the event’s “show your stroll” contest that will see one lucky attendee receive a prize. To enter, simply post a photo from tonight’s event to social media using the hashtag #SummerStrollon3rd.

Remember: All photos must be posted publicly so they can be seen by the judges, or shared with the official Summer Stroll on 3rd channels — @summerstrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

Those channels will soon feature highlights from the entire 2022 Summer Stroll season, keeping the summer spirit alive and strong as the calendar turns to September and students of all ages prepare to return to school.

* * *

With the change of season comes plenty of excitement “on the avenue” as plans for the annual Ragamuffin Parade and Third Avenue Festival take shape. The parade will honor its 2022 grand marshal, Christine Freglette of The BookMark Shoppe, and Men of the Year Roland Roberts and Harry D’Onofrio at its annual luncheon at the Bay Ridge Manor Sept. 25.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the parade makes its grand return to Third Avenue after a two-year hiatus, as thousands of schoolchildren, parents and teachers will march from 76th Street to 92nd Street dressed in elaborate costumes.

Families come dressed in elaborate costumes to march in the Annual Children’s Ragamuffin Parade.

The next day, tens of thousands of visitors from Bay Ridge and throughout Brooklyn will come to enjoy rides, games, prizes, shopping, dining and live entertainment at the 49th Annual Third Avenue Festival.

“We’re looking forward to opening up the entire avenue on Oct. 2 for the annual Third Avenue Festival organized by our very own Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero,” Texeira said. “This all-day event will feature rides, games, dining and attractions throughout the 25-block span. It’s always an incredible time for families and friends to get together and experience all that Third Avenue has to offer.”

Stay tuned for details on both of these upcoming Bay Ridge traditions!