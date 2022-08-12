Police Beat: Gun-toting thieves run rampant

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

A man and a woman stole a 40-year-old man’s bag at gunpoint on Bay Parkway and 66th Street at 12 a.m. on July 25.

ARMED AND DANGEROUS

A gunman stole $400 from a food deliveryman on Bath Avenue and Bay 38th Street at 9:50 p.m. on July 27.

RUDE AWAKENING

Two men robbed a 23-year-old man who was asleep on the Q train at the Bay Parkway station at 2:30 a.m. on July 30. When the victim woke up and tried to stop them, they punched him in the face, threw him to the floor and fled with cash, credit cards and a phone.

CHAIN OF EVIDENCE

A stranger hit a 36-year-old man with a chain on 21st Avenue and 78th Street at 11 p.m. on July 30.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

TWO AGAINST ONE

Two men beat a 40-year-old man after an argument on Bergen Place and 67th Street at 12:13 p.m. on Aug. 7.

CASH AND CARRY

A crook broke into a business on Fourth Avenue and Senator Street on Aug. 8 and stole a cash register containing $1,500.

WALLET WEASEL

A thief broke into a car on Colonial Road and Senator Street and stole a wallet at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 7.