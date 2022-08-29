Queens man indicted for labor and sex trafficking

From brooklyneagle.com

Man forced victims to perform sex acts on customers in Bay Ridge massage parlor, withheld wages

A Flushing man was arraigned on a 24-count indictment Tuesday in which he is charged with sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking, third-degree promoting prostitution, first-degree attempted rape and other charges.



Guiyang Xu, 66, is currently held on bail of $500,000 bond or $100,000 cash. He is ordered to return to court on Oct. 7, 2022. Xu was also indicted in June in connection to the labor and sex trafficking of another employee. Xu’s arraignment was presided over by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun.



Xu was arraigned on a separate 20- count indictment – which charged him with sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking, first-degree rape, fourth-degree promoting prostitution and other related charges – on June 14. His bail was set at $5,000 or a $15,000 bond.



The two women, 38 and 44, indicated that they had responded to advertisements last April to work as massage therapists at Rose Spa on 78th Street in Bay Ridge. The spa operates 24/7. Soon afterward, both women began working there.



As part of their employment, the victims slept and ate at Rose Spa, using the massage tables in the parlor as beds and relying on Guiyang for food. The victims were asked to perform sex acts on the clients shortly after they began working at the spa, which included intercourse, masturbation and other activities. The cost for the sex acts was approximately $50.



The victims worked seven days a week, expected to wake up while sleep- ing to service clients 24/7. Guiyang allegedly prevented the victims from leaving, and withheld food and wages from them if they refused to carry out sex acts. Additionally, Guiyang threatened to post compromising photos of them on the internet if they refused to comply with his demands.



Guiyang allegedly raped the 38- year-old victim on or about May 15 inside of Rose Spa after she refused to have sex with him. On May 19, the victim went to the 68th Precinct to report the crime and Guiyang was arrested on May 25.

On June 8, the NYPD conducted an undercover investigation of Rose Spa, at which time a third woman had offered to perform sex acts for an under- cover officer in exchange for money

while in the presence of Guiyang.

The case was investigated by Detective Philip Adaszewski of the NYPD’s Human Trafficking Squad, under the supervision of Sergeant Robert Duplessis, Lieutenant Amy Capogna and

Captain Thomas Milano.



The District Attorney thanked Detective Xi Lin and Senior Assistant District Attorney Tamara Marshall for their assistance in the investigation.



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ilana Atlas and Senior Assistant District Attorney Anna Federico, of the District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit, with the assistance of Paralegal Specialist Aurora Martinez, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorneys David Weiss and Sabeeha Madni, Deputy Unit Chiefs, and the overall supervision of Assistant District Attorney Miss Gregory, Chief of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau.