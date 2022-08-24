Rose, Malliotakis to face off in November after winning primaries

In Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island, there will be a rematch on this November’s ballot.

Former U.S. Rep. Max Rose defeated challenger Brittany Ramos DeBarros in the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District, setting up a rematch with incumbent U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who easily won her Republican primary.

Under the recent redistricting, the seat will represent Staten Island, Fort Hamilton, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, New Utrecht and a sliver of Gravesend.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, Rose received 15,871 votes (74.31 percent). Ramos DeBarros, who was supported by many in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, received 4,399 votes (20.60 percent), and Komi Agoda-Koussema received 899 votes (4.21 percent) respectively, with 99 percent of scanners reporting as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“I am so grateful to have earned the support of the people of the 11th Congressional District once again,” said Rose. “If we are going to build a safe and affordable Staten Island and Brooklyn, then we need to turn the page on the broken politics that brought us to this moment.”

In the aftermath of the primary election, Ramos DeBarros called Rose and conceded.

“We built a powerful campaign centered on working people and their interests and I have so much gratitude and pride to have gotten as far as we have, and it’s clear to me that our next step is to do whatever it takes to flip NY-11 and oust Nicole Malliotakis,” she said.

Malliotakis beat Republican challenger John Matland, who characterized Malliotakis as a RINO (Republican in Name Only) establishment politician. Malliotakis received 12,212 of the votes (78.11 percent), while Matland received 3,348 (21.41 percent).

She spoke to supporters following her victory, forcefully criticizing the Democrats.

“We are facing so many crises in this country right now due to the Democrats in control of congress and our president,” Malliotakis said. “I know that like me, you are sick and tired of the Democrats running our country into the ground. That you understand that we must have a balance, that we are going to preserve this great nation. That under one-party rule, we have gone too far to the left and the policies are broken.”