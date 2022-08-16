Woman sexually assaulted on 58th Street 

A man sexually assaulted and robbed a woman on Eighth Avenue and 58th Street at 4 a.m. on Aug. 7.

The attacker punched the victim several times, pushed her to the ground, took off her pants and shirt and touched her breasts and other areas, cops said. He then took her purse and fled on a bicycle toward Seventh Avenue.

The woman was treated for cuts and bruises at Maimonides Medical Center.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.