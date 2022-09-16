Youth soccer league kicks it into high gear

The 68th Precinct Youth Council soccer league held its opening day ceremony Sept. 10 at Ben Vitale Athletic Fields on Bay Eighth Street.

Hundreds of kids of all ages were eager to get their game on, and Youth Council President Tommy Henderson said it was a blast to welcome back the players.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“The weather was perfect for more than 500 players to get back on the field,” Henderson said. “The competition was fierce, yet friendly.”

A police escort accompanied the players and their families in a parade along Seventh Avenue. At the field, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan gave out autographed soccer balls and wished the kids good luck.