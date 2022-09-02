Annarummo takes reins of Ragamuffin Committee 

State Supreme Court Justice Theresa Ciccotto recently swore in David Annarummo as president of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee at a ceremony at Jabour Real Estate on Third Avenue.

Annarummo, the former vice president, was elected after Rose Gangi declined another term. Gangi will serve as VP. Ilene Sacco was re-elected treasurer and Kelli Kilbride was elected secretary.

After swearing in the new Ragamuffin leaders, Ciccotto volunteered to become a member of the organization.

Ragamuffin officers David Annarummo, Rose Gangi and Ilene Sacco.

The parade committee is planning its annual luncheon, which was canceled for two years due to COVID-19. It will take place Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St. Grand Marshal Christine Freglette, of the BookMark Shoppe, and Ragamuffin “Men of the Year” Roland Roberts and Harry D’Onofrio will receive their sashes.

Justice Theresa Ciccotto swears in new Ragamuffin President David Annarummo.

According to former Home Reporter editor Chuck Otey, who attended the first meeting in 1967, the Ragamuffin organization was formally established at the suggestion of Rev. James McKenna of Our Lady of Angels Church to prominent parishioner Clifford Scanlon, who put together a committee of volunteers. The first official parade began on 66th Street and proceeded along Fourth Avenue to the reviewing stand at OLA on 74th Street.

The list of past presidents includes Scanlon, Edward McCaffery, Sandy Sansevero, Marie McDonald, Tim Drain, Dilia Schack, Gloria Melnick, Maureen Stramka and Colleen Golden.

The corner of Third Avenue and 74th Street was co-named “Ragamuffin Way” in 2016. Eagle Urban Media file photo

To mark the parade’s 50th anniversary, in 2016 the corner of Third Avenue and 74th Street was co-named “Ragamuffin Way.”

The public is urged to attend the luncheon, which helps to underwrite parade costs. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased by sending a check or money order to Ragamuffin, Inc., Suite 504, 9728 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209. For more information, call 718-307-7855.