Bank gives guild $10K for tech upgrade 

The Investors Bank Foundation gave $10,000 to the Guild for Exceptional Children at a ceremony Aug. 25.

This is the second installment of the foundation’s three-year $30,000 pledge to support the guild’s Bay Ridge center. The first check was issued last November.

The guild will use the money for its first IT infrastructureupgrade in 10 years.

Joseph Riley, the guild’s CEO and executive director, thanked the foundation for its support.

Guild CEO Joseph Riley, right, gives Brian Chin an Angel Certificate.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Jaime DeJesus

“The state doesn’t give you money for upgrades, so we have to find the money from somewhere else,” Riley said.



The guild will invest $300,000 in upgrades thanks to support from multiple sources.

At the ceremony, the organization gave its Angel Certificate to Investors Bank branch manager Brian Chin.

“This is an honor and privilege to give back to such a great organization and to further the mission to help adults and children living with developmental disabilities to continue to live dignified lives,” Chin said. “This will help them in terms of their technology.”

Chin also volunteers on the guild’s golf committee.

“Brian has been a very good friend to the GEC for many years and a very good friend to the Bay Ridge community,” Riley said. “He’s an ambassador of good will and we thank him.”