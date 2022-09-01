Bay Ridge locals mourn closing of century-old diner

In the wake of the recent closing of a legendary Bay Ridge restaurant that dates back to the late 19th century, area residents have been sharing their sadness over the closing on social media.

Anopoli Ice Cream Parlor and Family Restaurant, at 6920 3rd Avenue, has served its last meal. “After 26 years, we decided it is time to close our doors. We like to thank you for the years of loyalty and patronage,” read a sign posted on its front door on Aug. 28.

“It has been our pleasure to serve you and be part of your memories. With gratitude, Steve, Manny and Ria,” the sign added.

“Anopoli has been a part of Bay Ridge for as long as I can remember it was a huge part of my childhood,” wrote one Facebook user.

Then-State Sen. Marty Golden enjoys an ice cream sundae from Anopoli in 2011.

“Sad to hear…my Mom told me she went there for lunch in the ’40s,” wrote another.

A third wrote on the Anopoli Facebook site, “One last time! Thank you, Manny and Steve, for always making us feel like a family!”

Back in June, popular Facebook group New York City-Vintage History wrote about it, calling it one of the oldest diners in Bay Ridge.

“A long, narrow ice-cream parlor on Third Ave. has passed its 120th birthday for serving the frosty treat inside a diner that’s coldly authentic,” the group wrote in June. “Sitting at the counter or at a booth, Anopoli is like a time tunnel. It does have new electric bulbs. Yet, it seems that no major renovations were made. The only difference is the bill.”

Anopoli Ice Cream Parlor and Family Restaurant being prepared for filming of the movie, “The Kitchen.”



The restaurant was described by Google as an “old-school soda fountain and diner serving sweet treats and savory eats in classic surroundings.”

In 2011, then-State Sen. Marty Golden acknowledged its 115 years of serving the community with a certificate of achievement.

The Home Reporter reported at the time that the father-and-son duo of Steve and Manny Saviolakis opened Anopoli, which was the final version of the venerable restaurant, on March 6, 1995.

Before they opened their version of the eatery, the restaurant was run by different owners and had several different names. For example, when the late John Logue, who died in 2020, owned it, it was known as Logue’s.

The interior of the restaurant was seen on the big screen in 2019 in the movie “The Kitchen,” starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elizabeth Moss.

It is unknown what the future holds for the space.