Borough vows to never forget 9/11

Brooklyn hosted a number of events to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and vowed to never forget the victims.

A candlelight ceremony took place Sept. 10 at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance at Maimonides Park. Kevin Woods, FDNY Staten Island borough commander, stressed the phrase “never forget.”

The Wall of Remembrance ceremony. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

“These aren’t just words on a T-shirt or on a bumper sticker,” Woods said. “We take these words to heart at the FDNY. They have no substance or meaning unless you act on those words. And that’s what we are doing here tonight and every year. We are acting on these words by showing up to this candlelight ceremony and honoring all of our fallen members because we won’t ever forget.”

The Wall of Remembrance ceremony. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

The Dyker Heights Civic Association and the Verrazzano Republicans held a vigil in McKinley Park Sept. 10.

People gathered to mourn in McKinley Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Some of us have very personal memories of family or friends impacted by the attacks,” said Brian Fox, the Republican candidate in the 26th State Senate District. “As the details of the disaster dim in our memories, let us never forget the sacrifice of all those brave souls who responded so selflessly in the chaos and destruction.”

People gathered to mourn in McKinley Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Despite the rain, a vigil was held Sept. 11 at the American Veterans Memorial Pier on Bay Ridge Avenue. It was presented by NIA Community Services Network, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymember Peter Abbate and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

EMS paramedic Lt. Laura Torres at the American Veterans Memorial Pier. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

“If we hope to pass on to younger generations the significance of this day, we must inspire them to understand how this moment not only caused us great pain but taught us to transform that pain into a purpose greater than any single one of us,” Gounardes said.

Jolie Wasserman sings the national anthem at the American Veterans Memorial Pier. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

“America and our way of life was attacked, and that’s why it’s so important today that we reaffirm our character as a city and as a country,” Brannan said. “Not just in times of crisis but every single day.”

The September 11 Family Group hosted its annual commemoration at the September 11 Memorial Square in Coney Island’s Asser Levy Park.

The September 11 Memorial Square in Asser Levy Park. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Inna Vernikov Facebook

“I emphasized the need to come together as Americans just like we all did 21 years ago,” said Councilmember Inna Vernikov. “We honor our hero first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others and we remember all the lives lost. May their memory forever live on.”

The 62nd Precinct Community Council held a vigil at the station house on Bath Avenue Sept 11. The roll of officers from the precinct who died on 9/11 or from 9/11-related causes was read aloud.

The 62nd Precinct Community Council’s 9/11 vigil. Photo courtesy of Assemblymember William Colton Facebook

“This memorial is part of the ‘we must never forget’ theme,” said Assemblymember William Colton. “May all the victims rest in heavenly peace.”