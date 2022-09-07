Brooklyn Book Festival announces highlights of its 2022 schedule

From brooklyneagle.com

Virtual Events, In-Person Events And Others Throughout Borough

The Brooklyn Book Festival, New York City’s largest free lit-erary festival, today announced a selection of highlight events spanning the literary festival’s wide variety of in-person and virtual offerings (September 25 through October 3). A full schedule of all Brooklyn Book Festival events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Whether considering banned books, the blurring of reality and fantasy, social media’s relation- ship to literature, labor organizing, or self-defense and safety amidst a surge of racist violence, this year’s festival features a strong roster of authors in stirring discussions of contemporary works, and their intricate examination and vivid encapsulation of our moment.

The events announced this week speak to Brooklyn Book Festival’s dynamic understand- ing of every facet of human experience literature can illuminate, and the diversity of experiences its conversations reflect—paralleling the vibrant, complex, interconnected borough it calls home.



Brooklyn Book Festival encompasses Bookend Events, taking place September 25 through October 3 in all five boroughs of the city and virtually; Virtual Festival Day on Sunday, September 25; Children’s Day on Saturday, October 1 at Brooklyn Commons in MetroTech; and the centerpiece Festival Day on Sunday, October 2, in Down- town Brooklyn’s Borough Hall area. In addition to in-person events and conversations, both Children’s Day and Festival Day will include a Literary Market- place, featuring hundreds of authors, publishers (many of them independent), and literary organizations.

The unique and inclusive nine-day festival invites readers to hear from some of today’s most acclaimed authors and be introduced to emerging voices whose words are propelling literature forward. The newly-revealed programming represents a mere fraction of the authors, illustrators, journalists, and other artists who will participate in pressing conversations, engaging readings, and other events throughout the Brooklyn Book Festival.

Festival Day (October 2) Highlights Include:

• Bill McKibben and Professor Olúfemi O. Táíwò on Elite American Power

• Kim Kelly, Angela Garbes, and Maximilian Alvarez, on Rethinking Work, Who Is “Essential,” and the Labor Movement

• E. Lockhart, Ayana Gray, and Tashie Bhuiyan

on TikTok’s Impact on the Literary World

• A. M. Homes and Emma Straub Exploring How Their Recent Works Ask the Question: What if You Could Alter History? Moderated byAlison Stewart

• Tiffany D. Jackson, Goldy Moldavsky, and Ryan La Sala on Writing Horror, in a Conversation Moderated by Danielle Valentine

Preview of Other Virtual and In-Person Discus- sions as part of the Festival’s Bookend Events, Children’s Day and Virtual Festival Day:

• Kate Beaton On Her First Full-Length Graphic Narrative, Ducks: Two Years in The Oil Sands and its Exploration of the Damage Caused by the

• Acclaimed Authors Ottessa Moshfegh, Marlon James, and Sheila Heti on Reality and Fantasy, in a Virtual Festival Day Talk Moderated by Leigh Haber (Books Editor, O, The Oprah Magazine) (September 25)

SELECT BKLYN BOOK FESTIVAL 2022 EVENTS

Virtual Festival Day – Sunday, September 25

Brooklyn Book Festival i ntroduced virtual program- ming into its model in 2020 out of necessity due to the pandemic, but continues to embrace the inclusive and transformative impact of vir- tual programming. All Vir- tual Festival Day programs are free and will be available via Brooklyn Book Festi- val’s website.

The New Fantastical

Fossil Fuel Industry, In Conversation with Eliza- beth Spiers (September 28)

• Jenny Liou Reading from Her Debut Collec- tion Muscle Memory, and Discussing Themes of Diaspora, Sport, and Violence with Jess Ng (September 30)

• A Discussion with Kyle Lukoff, Brandy Colbert, and Maulik Pancholy About Banned and Challenged Middle Grade Books, Moderated by Karen Keys and Alyeah McAllister (October 1)

2:00 PM

The latest novels from these bestselling authors explore power, creation, and the ties that can both bind us and rend us apart—sometimes in the same moment. New York Times bestselling au- thors Ottessa Moshfegh (Lapvona), Marlon James (Moon Witch, Spider King), and Sheila Heti (Pure Colour) come together to discuss reality and fantasy.

