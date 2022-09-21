Brooklyn-born ‘Happy Days’ star brings one-man show to Xaverian

Scott Baio is coming back to where it all began.

The Bay Ridge native will perform his one-man show “How Did I Get Here?” at his old high school – Xaverian – on Sept. 24.

Baio, who turns 62 on Sept. 22, is best known for his roles on the sitcoms “Happy Days,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” “Charles in Charge” and “Arrested Development.” He’ll regale his audience with tales of his half-century in show biz.

Photo courtesy of Scott Baio Facebook

“My fans have given me a wonderful life, filled with memories,” Baio said on his website. “Connecting with them live is my way of saying thanks.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. and general tickets are $75. For $150, guests can have a meet-and-greet session and private cocktail reception with Baio.

For more information, visit https://www.xaverian.org/giving/scott-baio-one-man-show.