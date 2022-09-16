Cops charge mother in deaths of three kids

Cops on Wednesday filed murder charges against the woman whose three children were found dead on the Coney Island beach this week.

Erin Merdy, 30, is accused of killing Zachary Merdy, 7, Liliana Merdy, 4, and Oliver Bondarev, three months.

Cops found the children near West 35th Street at around 4:45 a.m. Monday. The three were pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital. On Tuesday, the city Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as homicide.

A concerned relative called cops at 1:40 a.m. Monday and told them she thought Merdy may have harmed the children, said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey at a press conference.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

When cops went to Merdy’s Neptune Avenue building, a man who said he was the father of one of the children shared similar concerns. He believed Merdy and the kids were on the Riegelmann Boardwalk, Corey said.

Cops searched the area and found Merdy with family members near the boardwalk at Brighton Sixth Street. The children were not with her.

Merdy was soaking wet and refused to answer officers’ questions, Corey said. She was taken to the 60th Precinct and later transferred to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for a psychiatric evaluation.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The New York Post said Merdy allegedly told a relative she “drowned all three kids.”

Merdy’s mother, Jacqueline Scott, told the Daily News that her daughter might have been going through postpartum depression.