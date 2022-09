A man robbed Apple Bank on Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Sept. 21.

Cops said the thief walked into the bank at 12:45 p.m. and gave a 59-year-old female worker a note demanding money. She gave him the cash and he fled.

Cops said the suspect is black, around 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, multicolored sneakers and a blue mask.

The investigation is ongoing.