Dogs Had Their Day On Montague St.

Dogs had a blast splashing in the pool and running through an obstacle course during Montague BID’s Open Streets Paw Party on Saturday. Eagle photo by Mary Frost

Adorable canines frolicked and played: Photos, art, music and many dogs on Montague last Saturday

Montague Street went to the dogs on Saturday for the Montague BID’s Open Streets Paw Party. Adorable pups splashed in a pool and were guided through jumps and tunnels by Dogboy NYC co-founder and trainer Robert Haussmann; the Pupscale Events team threw a doggie pawty; photographer Marj Kleinman took portraits; and there was even a blessing of the dogs by St.Ann & the Holy Trinity’s Canon John Denaro. (Dogs insisted on following up with a treat pickup from Sammy Rum at Pet’s Emporium.)

This good dog gets much ­de­served praise for navigating its way through a tunnel at the Paw Party. Eagle photo by Mary Frost

Montague Street became a work of art as teaching artist Jordanna Gisser from Le Meraviglie Art School led kids on creating a chalk art mural. For more active entertainment, Champions Martial Arts put on a demonstration and the Elite Bklyn Jumpers thrilled the crowd with their jump rope exploits.

Free rain barrels were distributed and gardeners carried off bags of compost, courtesy of Councilmem- ber Lincoln Restler. Sweet and easy music by the Kyle Tigges Band set a mellow tone, followed by the up- beat dance sounds of DJ 88s. The party extended into the evening with a free Reading Series at Brooklyn Poets, featuring Joan Kwon Glass, D. Nurkse, and Nadia Owusu.

