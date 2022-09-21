Fifth Avenue Festival promises lots of fun

Sunset Park will say goodbye to summer with its annual Fifth Avenue Street Festival Sept. 25.

The event, hosted by the Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID, will take place between 44th and 59th streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Hundreds of vendors will sell specialty foods, drinks, toys, kitchen gadgets, ballgowns, folkloric art and much more.

The entertainment stage on 44th Street will be busy all day long, and there will be two bounce house zones for kids and an old-fashioned “half-moon” ride.

“We’ve produced this festival for more than 20 years, and it has grown into Sunset Park’s most attended event,” said David Estrada, the BID’s executive director.



For more information, visit sunsetparkbid.org.

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID