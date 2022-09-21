Fund for cancer-stricken Foodtown worker hits $19K

Family, friends and customers are helping a longtime supermarket employee in his fight against cancer.

Benedetto Caruso, known to his customers as “Benny the Butcher,” has worked at Foodtown on Third Avenue and 91st Street for 36 years. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in August.

Photos courtesy of Carolina Ferrante

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Caruso’s daughter Carolina Ferrante started a GoFundMe page after several people offered financial help. The effort has raised $19,196 as of Sept. 20.

Benedetto Caruso with daughter Carolina Ferrante Photos courtesy of Carolina Ferrante

“We are hoping and praying [that] with treatment, my dad will be back to where he loves to be, serving his favorite customers and community in Bay Ridge,” Ferrante wrote.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/benny-the-butcher.