A man broke into Campania Coal Fired Pizza on Fourth Avenue and 99th Street at 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 21. He smashed the glass door and took $3,500 from the register, cops said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bay Ridge has seen its share of restaurant robberies in the past month. Cops are still looking for the team of crooks who broke into five eateries and a grocery store in late August and early September.