Mets star wears heart on sleeve for cancer patient

Baseball can have an impact on more than just the scoreboard.

Before the Aug. 28 game between the N.Y. Mets and the Colorado Rockies, Jessie Harrison, owner of E and J Boutique in Dyker Heights, gave a pink bracelet to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The bracelet came from her sister, Lisa Harrison, who has stage 4 breast cancer. It reads, “I said a prayer for you,” and includes a cross and breast cancer ribbon. Lindor wore it on his wrist during the game, which Lisa watched from home.

Photo by Christopher Pasatieri

Jessie said other professional athletes could learn from Lindor’s example.

“It was a small gesture but made such a huge impact on our family,” she said. “We couldn’t thank Lindor enough. He’s a role model for all.”

Lisa, who has two children and two granddaughters, was in remission for 12 years before her cancer returned. It has spread to her lymph nodes and adrenal glands.

Jessie started a GoFundMe page to help her sister. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3pRQLEj.