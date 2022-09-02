On the Avenue: Crowds bid farewell to summer on Third, Fifth

How did you spend your summer vacation?

Thousands of people from Bay Ridge and throughout Brooklyn spent the majority of their Friday evenings this summer “on the avenue” enjoying all that Third and Fifth avenues have to offer.

The Summer Stroll on 3rd and #FunonFifth programs — part of the 2022 “Open Streets” initiative brought to Bay Ridge through the efforts of Councilmember Justin Brannan, the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID and the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. — each featured special guests and attractions, live music and lots of outdoor dining.

Strollers enjoyed posing in front of selfie stations set up “on the avenue” at the Aug. 19 Summer Stroll on 3rd.

Summer Stroll on 3rd concluded its highly successful program, under the leadership of first-time Stroll Coordinator David Annarummo, on Friday, Aug. 19. The event featured selfie stations galore at which families and friends struck fun poses throughout the evening. Many shared their experiences online using the hashtag #SummerStrollon3rd with hopes of winning a prize. According to Annarummo, a winner has indeed been selected and will receive a special prize “very soon.”

Among the evening’s special guests was New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who drew vocal support from strollers, performers and business owners along the thoroughfare just days after his opponent, Gov. Kathy Hochul, appeared at a “Concert in the Park” event hosted by Brannan.

New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (third from left) walked the avenue with former state Sen. Marty Golden, former Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny and U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (left to right).

“It was an honor to serve as the coordinator for this year’s Summer Stroll on 3rd program,” Annarummo said. “We made sure to offer a little bit of everything this year on both ends of the avenue, from special live performances by freestyle icons like Joe Zangie and Noel to cheesecake and taco eating contests to dance routines by some of Bay Ridge’s very best — the talented students of Dimensions in Dance and The Brooklyn Dance Centers.”

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage (one of the event’s silver sponsors) said the mix of activities led to a positive reaction from strollers of all ages and interests.

“Thanks to Dave and everyone who worked so hard on these events to make sure everything ran smoothly,” Texeira said. “The incredible crowds definitely enjoyed the unique and exciting atmosphere that can only be created on Third Avenue at the Summer Stroll.”

Young performers from The Brooklyn Dance Centers entertained the crowd.

In between strolls, members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID were pleased to welcome thousands of local families to their own highly successful #FunonFifth events on July 29 and Aug. 26. Once again, outdoor dining and live music were prominently featured “on the avenue,” something BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno said will continue at Fifth Avenue’s fall events, scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.

As Bay Ridge bids farewell to summer, it’s nice to know that so many events await families in the fall. In addition to more #FunonFifth, Third Avenue will welcome the Ragamuffin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 1, followed by the 49th Annual Third Avenue Festival on Oct. 2. Stay tuned for details!

* * *

Third time’s “Charmed!”

For the third straight year, the owners of Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., are hosting “The 23rd on 3rd” — a #ShopPinkBayRidge event to raise breast cancer awareness — in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue.

“We’re encouraging everyone to shop small, wear pink and help find a cure,” said Charmed co-owner and event organizer Jeanine Condon. “Through this event, a portion of each participating merchant’s sales will be donated to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and Charmed is proud to be hosting a mammogram bus courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan offering free mammograms all day.”

If you’re interested in scheduling a no-cost mammogram at the event, be sure to call 718-748-5200 or 1-877-628-9090 before Sept. 30. Women aged 49-70, currently living in New York City and who haven’t had a mammogram in the past 12 months are eligible.