Police Beat: Cops nab pistol-whip suspect; Cane-wielder goes wild on 86th

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ONE DOWN

Cops arrested one of three men who allegedly robbed a 48-year-old man at gunpoint on 16th Avenue and 72nd Street at 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 29. Cops said the three men grabbed the victim’s duffel bag and pistol-whipped and tased him.

PUSHY PUNK

A 55-year-old man was pushed down the stairs by another man during a fight on 18th Avenue and 62nd Street at 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 15. The victim told cops the attacker had a gun.

FALSE FRIEND

Cops arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old male friend in the face on 23rd Avenue and 65th Street at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3.

NO CREDIT

A thief stole credit cards and a cellphone from a car on Quentin Road and West Second Street at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 4.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RAISING CANE

A thief hit two men with a wooden cane on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street at 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 4. Cops said he fled in a blue minivan.

A COUPLE OF TOOLS

Two crooks broke into a basement on Ridge Boulevard and 72nd Street and stole tools at around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 4

HEAVY HAUL

Two men stole $7,000 worth of property from several apartments on 12th Avenue and 67th Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.