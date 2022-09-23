Republicans party at Gargiulo’s

There was a grand old party in Gargiulo’s catering hall Sept. 18 when the Brooklyn GOP held its annual reception and gala.

All the statewide Republican candidates were present, including gubernatorial nominee U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, his running mate Alison Esposito and U.S. Senate hopeful Joe Pinion.

A big crowd turned out for the Brooklyn GOP’s gala at Gargiulo’s. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The guest list also included U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Assemblymember Michael Tannousis, Councilmembers Inna Vernikov and David Carr and Assembly candidate Alec Brook-Krasny.

Lieutenant governor nominee Alison Esposito. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Brian Fox, the candidate in the newly created state Senate District 26, said he expects big things from the party in November.

“We will fire Kathy Hochul and elect Lee Zeldin for governor,” Fox said. “The time for a change is now and together as one united party we will bring back common sense to NYC and NYS.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta