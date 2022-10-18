Community gets preview of new senior center

The new Bay Ridge Center for Older Adults facility was the topic at the Colonial Club’s Oct. 6 meeting at Gino’s Restaurant.

The center was founded in 1976 and is housed in the basement of Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Fourth and Ovington avenues.

The new building, at 15 Bay Ridge Ave., will open early next year. With two floors and 21,000 square feet, it’s more than four times the size of the current space.

Renderings show the inside and outside of the new Bay Ridge Center for Older Adults, which will open early next year. Renderings courtesy of Bay Ridge Center for Older Adults

Over the last 10 years, center personnel came to realize they needed more room.

“By 2030, older adults are going to be the dominant population in America, if not the world,” said Executive Director Todd Fliedner. “We made a proposal to the NYC Department of Aging and it was ambitious.”

The ground floor will have state-of-the-art exercise equipment, with an emphasis on aiding balance. The second floor will have an art and music room, a computer lab and a large multi-purpose space where lunch will be served.

There will also be a small parking lot and expanded transportation for pick-ups and drop-offs.

“This new space is going to offer us a wonderful opportunity to give our community the programs and services that they need,” Fliedner said.