Dyker Civic group celebrates 90 years

The Dyker Heights Civic Association held its 90th anniversary gala Oct. 20 at Sirico’s on 13th Avenue.

This year’s honorees were retired N.Y. Supreme Court Justice Patricia DiMango, who now stars in the CBS courtroom drama “Hot Bench,” and former City Councilman and state Sen. Marty Golden.

Before joining “Hot Bench,” DiMango served as a New York City Criminal Court judge, Kings County assistant D.A., public elementary school teacher and college professor. She guest-starred as a judge on a recent episode of “Blue Bloods.”

Patricia’s mom Mafalda DiMango was a member of the civic association for more than 40 years and also served as its first vice president.

Golden was an NYPD officer and small business owner before he entered politics. In addition to his legislative accomplishments, he sponsored many community events, including summer concerts, Halloween walks, Christmas tree lightings, teacher recognition programs and Veterans Day and Memorial Day breakfasts. He also helped establish the city’s first Community Emergency Response Team, CERT1 NYC.

He is currently the vice president of fundraising and development for Catholic Charities, Brooklyn/Queens.

The current regime at DHCA is in good hands. The dedicated volunteers include President Fran Vella-Marrone, Vice President Gussie Sichenze, Corresponding Secretary Jo Ann Di Meglio, Recording Secretary Joanne Bonitsis, Treasurer Sandy Vallas and Historian Chrisian Zaino. The Board of Governors are John Adesso, John Bruno, Dan Carollo, Gloria Calicchia, Ann Festa, Gerard Kassar, Joseph Loccisano, Ilene Sacco and Barbara Velucci.

We would have joined the celebrants at the Dyker Heights Civics gala but had an invitation on the same date to attend the 125th anniversary ball of the Fort Greene Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at the famed Montauk Club in Park Slope. Both this DAR chapter, headed by Regent Kim Howard-Thomassen, and the Society of Old Brooklynites were strong advocates and helped secure some of the funding for the 149-foot-tall Prison Ship Martyrs Monument in Fort Greene Park.

