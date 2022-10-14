Five cops hurt while chasing kidnap suspect

Cops arrested a 33-year-old man after a car chase that left five officers injured Oct. 12.

Holmark Garces allegedly abducted his girlfriend in Suffolk County, drove to Brooklyn and got off the Belt Parkway at exit 4. Cops chased him and boxed him in on 12th Avenue and 86th Street, but two police cars crashed, injuring three officers.

Two other officers were hurt trying to apprehend Garces.

Cops said they also found a knife in the suspect’s car.

All five officers were treated at Maimonides Medical Center and released.

Garces is expected to be charged in Suffolk County for the alleged abduction. So far, he has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator, failure to obey traffic device, traffic device violation, a red light violation and a one-way violation.