Get ready for one monster of a weekend!

There’s no trick to enjoying the treats Brooklyn has to offer this weekend.

Coney Island’s Luna Park will host the annual Halloween Harvest from Friday through Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m. Activities include trick-or-treating, tractor racing, decorating stations and pumpkin carving and painting.

The Fifth Avenue BID will hold a Halloween Festival on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. between Bay Ridge Parkway and 82nd Street. Visitors can expect decorated houses on the side streets and a block party with a bounce house, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, “Trunk-or-Treat,” castle building and music. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes.

Prospect Park’s Haunted Carousel will be open Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Kids can take a ride while listening to spooky music. Tickets are $3 per ride.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., the Alliance for Coney Island will host the 12th Annual Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade at Maimonides Park. Entertainment will include magic shows, inflatable mazes, caricature art, face painting, arts and crafts and a costume contest. The first 1,200 children will receive a goodie bag.

Eagle Urban Media/file photos by Ted General

The Seventh Annual Spooktacular, sponsored by NIA Community Services Network, will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 11th Avenue between 66th and 67th streets. Activities will include crafts, treats, a kids concert and a costume contest.

NIA will also host the annual Halloween Festival in Owl’s Head Park on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free candy, concerts, costume contests and crafts.

The Park Slope Civic Council’s annual Halloween Parade will take place Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. Kids can trick-or-treat before lining up for the march from Seventh Avenue and 14th Street to J.J. Byrne Playground at the Old Stone House.