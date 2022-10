A gunman on an electric scooter fired at two people on 42nd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Cops said a car window was shattered but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the crime can call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip to http://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. There is a reward of up to $3,500.