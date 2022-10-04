Local director’s Civil War movie plays at Alpine

“Union,” a 2018 Civil War movie written and directed by Bay Ridge resident Whitney Hamilton, was shown at Alpine Cinema Oct. 4.

The film, based on a true story, is about a woman who loses her husband and is about to lose her farm. Her sister-in-law takes her husband’s place, taking on the persona of a man and fighting in the war.

Hamilton is excited to show the film at the historic theater.

The poster for “Union.” Photo courtesy of Whitney Hamilton

“It’s amazing to show a film there to the community to illuminate the idea that anything is possible,” she said. “Dreams do come true. It may take time and hard work, but if you believe, you can do it.”

Hamilton participated in a Q&A after the screening.

To watch the trailer, visit vimeo.com/512216674.