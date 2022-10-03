Lousy weather puts damper on parade, festival

Bad weather cast a shadow over Bay Ridge’s biggest weekend.

After several bands pulled out of Saturday’s Ragamuffin Parade, organizers downsized the march to a block party, which took place on Third Avenue between Bay Ridge Parkway and 76th Street.

Kids still dressed up for the costume contest and Horizons Dance Center performed for the crowd.

Contest winners included Edwen Golos as Elton John and Paloma Brown as Good Humor Lady in a Car (0-5-year-old category); Frank Trentinella as a lantern fly and Eman Ali as a witch (6-10-year-old category). Group winners were Andres Delidimitriou, Sebastian Rosales and Dexter Rosales, who dressed as a space shuttle of aliens.

Christine Freglette, owner of the BookMark Shoppe, was the parade’s grand marshal.

This was the first Ragamuffin celebration since 2019. The last two marches were canceled due to COVID-19.

Edwen Golos won a prize for his Elton John costume. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Everyone made the best of it because that’s what you do when it’s for the kids,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Sunday’s weather was even worse and few people showed up for the 49th annual Third Avenue Festival. Several vendors and performers canceled.

The Merchants of Third Avenue said there’s no rain date for a festival of such size and scope.

“Dates are chosen months in advance with the city and the event takes place rain or shine,” the group said. ‘We certainly sympathize with our great businesses and vendors on the avenue but please note that the weather is beyond our control.”

A boy dressed as the R train. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Christine Freglette, owner of the BookMark Shoppe, was the grand marshal. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

